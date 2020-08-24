Based on a novel by Matt Ruff, the show follows young Atticus Freeman, a black man on a road trip through Jim Crow America with his best friend and his uncle.

They're on the hunt for his father, who has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, but their search will bring them into contact with the terrors of racism as well as creepy monsters seemingly from another dimension.

The show derives its name from author HP Lovecraft, a prolific writer in the horror genre known for his writings about cosmic beings so scary that the mere sight of them drives people insane.

More like this

Here's everything you need to know about Lovecraft Country:

When is Lovecraft Country released?

Lovecraft Country premiered on Monday 17th August 2020 in the UK, and continues on Monday nights at 9pm.

How to watch on NOW TV and Sky

The series premiered on Sky Atlantic, and has been available to stream on NOW TV from that very same day. Alternatively, to watch on Sky, you can check out the best Sky TV deals.

How many episodes are there in Lovecraft Country?

There are ten episodes in total in season one Lovecraft Country.

What is Lovecraft Country about?

Set in the 1950s, Lovecraft Country follows a young black man named Atticus Freeman, whose father has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

He teams up with his best friend Letitia and his uncle George on a road trip through Jim Crow America, hoping they will be able to find him.

During their search, they'll come up against the "racist terrors of white America" as well as a number of frightening monsters, who seem ripped from the pages of an HP Lovecraft story.

Where is Lovecraft Country filmed? Follow the link for info on the locations used in the series.

Who is in the cast of Lovecraft Country?

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in HBO's Lovecraft Country SEAC

Jonathan Majors leads the Lovecraft Country cast as Atticus,having impressed audiences earlier this year with his performance in Spike Lee's latest film Da 5 Bloods, which was released exclusively on Netflix.

He also starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Atticus is a young black man who loves horror legend H.P. Lovecraft, and uses the books as a means of trying to find his missing father.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell co-stars as his best friend Letitia Dandridge, who recently starred opposite Margot Robbie in DC Comics flick Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Atticus' uncle George will be played by Courtney B Vance (The People vs OJ Simpson), while Michael Kenneth Williams (When They See Us) portrays his secretive and violent alcoholic father, Montrose.

Aunjanue L. Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Wunmi Mosaku (Luther) round out the main cast.

Other cast members include: Jamie Chung as nursing student Ji-Ah; Jordan Patrick Smith as William; Ghost actor Tony Goldwyn as Samuel Braithwhite, the creepy leader of "Sons of Adam"; and Jamie Neumann as Hillary.

Is Lovecraft Country based on a book?

Yes! Lovecraft Country is based on a 2016 novel by author Matt Ruff, which saw high praise from critics for its creepy suspense and unsettling social commentary.

You can order a copy of the Lovecraft Country book from Amazon.

Is there a Lovecraft Country trailer?

There is indeed. Check out HBO's official trailer for Lovecraft Country below.

Advertisement

You can purchase a copy of the Lovecraft Country novel from Amazon. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.