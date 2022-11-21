Viewers are now able to watch unreleased content from the show's production on Prime Video 's X-Ray feature, available whilst watching the series or within the Bonus Content section on The Rings of Power's page .

Prime Video is taking Lord of the Rings fans behind the scenes with its upcoming feature The Making of The Rings of Power.

Each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features its own behind-the-scenes video, including never-before-seen footage, interviews with the cast and creatives and exclusive access to the team behind the fantasy drama.

The series, which allows fans "to discover how the series meticulously brought JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth to life in all of its splendor", also reveals how the unique realms of Middle-earth were created for the spin-off, from Númenor to Khazad-dûm, as well as fun facts about the special effects, makeup, costumes, set decoration, stunts and other aspects of the project.

The trailer for The Making of The Rings of Power teases an appearance from Galadriel's Morfydd Clark, who says: "I love fantasy – we can explore elements of ourselves that we may not be brave enough to look at."

Meanwhile, the likes of Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir), Maxim Baldry (Isildur) and Owain Arthur (Dwarven Prince Durin IV) are also interviewed for the behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The series can be launched anytime via a mobile device or web browser on Prime Video whilst watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, with the on-screen X-Ray controls appearing on the screen.

As for those watching on a Smart TV or streaming media device, The Making of The Rings of Power videos can be accessed in the Bonus Content section on the show's main page.

In September, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that they were just "a couple of weeks" away from filming season 2, with draft scripts having been already written.

