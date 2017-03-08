That already gives us plenty of clues, but Broadbent went on, saying he’ll appear in five of the seven upcoming episodes and that he’ll have a “major scene” in each one.

And that’s not all. He also let slip a few more facts that could be crucial for the next series. Seriously, if you don’t want to know then turn back now.

Last chance…

Okay: Broadbent will feature in scenes with John Bradley’s Sam Tarley, which means he'll probably be playing a main character from the books, Maester Marwyn. He's a skilled, strange and sometimes violent master who has explored the Seven Kingdoms in search for magical knowledge.

His role in the story? In George RR Martin’s book A Feast for Crows, Tarley tells Marwyn all he’s seen beyond the Wall with the White Walkers. Then, on learning about Daenerys and her dragons, Marwyn then sets off to go find the Khaleesi without explanation.

So, could Broadbent appear by Emilia Clarke’s side during the upcoming series? It’s unlikely. The actor said he shot all of his scenes in the studio in Belfast and wasn’t involved in any CGI sequences. That probably means he spends this series nattering to Sam in the Citadel before leaving and meeting with Dany at the start of the final series.

Still, we’ve got a fair few months to speculate...

Game of Thrones is expected to return in summer 2017