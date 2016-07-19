“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing,” said Casey Bloys, president, HBO programming (via EW).

“Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

This means that the series will start shooting later this summer, in a series of locations also confirmed by HBO – Northern Ireland, Spain and Iceland, the latter notable because it was previously used for scenes shot North of the Wall in season 2 and hasn’t been seen much since.

Will another character cross through the Wall, or will the rest of Westeros just become as cold as the wildling habitats ever were? Only (a very long) time will tell.

Game of Thrones will return next summer