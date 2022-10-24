Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 10 review and reaction
Our thoughts on that shocking finale.
House of the Dragon fans have been blown away by the season finale, which sees a terrible first strike against disputed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), all but guaranteeing a brutal retaliation in season 2.
Following the coronation of King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), which went against the wishes of his late father Viserys (Paddy Considine), the realm was on the brink of conflict – but there were still embers of hope that a peaceful solution could be found.
When approached with terms of peace by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Rhaenyra seemed genuinely tempted to accept, feeling that all-out war would ultimately devastate the lands and people she would rule.
However, amid intimidation from her cold-blooded husband Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and unimaginable heartbreak following an attack by Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), it appears the time for talk may be over.
RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig are back one last time to discuss the latest developments, including their favourite characters and hopes for House of the Dragon season 2.
Watch Beyond the Dragon episode 10 below, covering the biggest moments in The Black Queen:
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read More:
- How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?
- Matt Smith says "daunting" Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What is the Dance of the Dragons? House of the Dragon war explained
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order
House of the Dragon is available to stream on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.