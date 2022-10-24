Following the coronation of King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), which went against the wishes of his late father Viserys (Paddy Considine), the realm was on the brink of conflict – but there were still embers of hope that a peaceful solution could be found.

House of the Dragon fans have been blown away by the season finale, which sees a terrible first strike against disputed Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), all but guaranteeing a brutal retaliation in season 2.

When approached with terms of peace by Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Rhaenyra seemed genuinely tempted to accept, feeling that all-out war would ultimately devastate the lands and people she would rule.

However, amid intimidation from her cold-blooded husband Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and unimaginable heartbreak following an attack by Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), it appears the time for talk may be over.

RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson and writer David Craig are back one last time to discuss the latest developments, including their favourite characters and hopes for House of the Dragon season 2.

Watch Beyond the Dragon episode 10 below, covering the biggest moments in The Black Queen:

