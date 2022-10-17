The festivities came to an abrupt end when Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) burst through the ceiling on dragon-back, and very nearly wipes out the new ruler, his mother Alicent Hightower and their allies.

The Dance of the Dragons has officially begun! The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon ended on a jaw-dropping note as the coronation of King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) ended in a formidable declaration of war.

In the end, cooler heads prevail, but the episode sets up what is sure to be a blockbuster finale, when Prince Daemon and Princess Rhaenyra will return and make their first moves in this long-brewing civil war.

Our companion show Beyond the Dragon is back to unpack these latest developments, with Drama Editor Abby Robinson and Writer David Craig giving their thoughts and predictions on what could happen next.

House of the Dragon wraps up its first season this weekend, but thanks to an early renewal from US broadcaster HBO, we can be certain of a second on the way. It can't come soon enough!

Read More:

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.