"Episode 10 was where I kind of was like, "Oh, wow, this world is potentially only just beginning," he said.

"It was my favourite episode when I read it, too, because… Season one always feels like: everyone has to get on board; you have to understand it – otherwise, there's no point being 'action, action, action', and then people are like, 'I don’t know what happened, but I liked it'.

"I think it really all came together at the end. The way they've done it, I was like, 'this is amazing.' Because now you've met the people, and it's like we're leaning into their legacies, or the mythology of those characters.

Terrell stars opposite Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) in the 10-part series, which is based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler's novel of the same name.

Season one follows young medieval heroine Nimue, who after her mother's death, discovers she possesses mysterious gifts which will lead her to become sorceress Lady of the Lake. She teams up with King Arthur to embark on a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Terrell added that he doesn't know the plan for King Arthur in season two, but he thinks the finale sets up more episodes of the fantasy drama.

"I honestly don't know where my character's going. [Showrunner] Tom [Wheeler] hasn't told me yet. But if there is a season two, I think the finale is an amazing launching pad for that, because for me, personally, the show just gets better and better."

"I love where we end it. Fingers crossed. Hopefully everybody watches. But there's so much room to grow. It just feels like the beginning – we just scratched the surface of what the show could be, and how far it could go."

Cursed is 28-year-old Terrell's first TV role, with the Australian-American actor previously starring as Barack Obama in 2016 film Barry, 2018's Ophelia and Johnny Depp's The Professor.

Cursed is available to stream on Netflix.