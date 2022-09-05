And if you need help breaking down the backstabbing politics of it all, don't fear, as Beyond the Dragon hosts Abby Robinson (Drama Editor) and David Craig (Writer) are here to dissect what happened in House of the Dragon episode 3, Second of His Name.

It's very much hotting up on House of the Dragon as the Game of Thrones spin-off airs yet more twists and turns in the Targaryen family.

With Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) taking on the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) in a brutal war for the Stepstones, and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) being delivered yet another blow to her potential reign, there's a lot to dive into.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon HBO

This episode also saw a time jump of two years - one which brought nothing but angst for the young Princess Rhaenyra.

Her dad, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his new wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) give birth to their firstborn son, Prince Aegon Targaryen. Happy news, right? Wrong: a male heir now threatens Princess Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne - how will she react?

And then there's the small matter of who Princess Rhaenyra will marry... deeply unhappy with her chosen suitors, Princess Rhaenyra is poised to once again take matters into her own hands. Who will be her husband?

Watch the latest instalment of Beyond the Dragon above.

