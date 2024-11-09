But with the first three episodes now available to stream, fans may be wondering when the next instalments will arrive on Netflix, and how long they will have to watch. Well never fear – we've got the answers right here.

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Arcane season 2.

When is Arcane season 2 episode 4 on Netflix?

Ella Purnell as Jinx in Arcane season 2. Netflix

The fourth episode of Arcane season 2 will be released in a batch along with episodes 5 and 6, and will arrive on Netflix on Saturday 16th November.

This means the new episodes will be released one week after the first three were.

How many episodes of Arcane season 2 will there be?

Ekko in Arcane season 2. Netflix

There will be nine episodes of Arcane season 2 in total, with the season being released in three batches of three episodes each.

This is the same number of episodes that were featured in season 1, bringing the series' total episode count to 18.

Arcane season 2 release schedule

Vi in Arcane season 2. Netflix

Like season 1 before it, Arcane season 2 is being released in three separate acts, each made up of three episodes. You can find the full release schedule below.

Episode 1 – Saturday 9th November

Episode 2 – Saturday 9th November

Episode 3 – Saturday 9th November

Episode 4 – Saturday 16th November

Episode 5 – Saturday 16th November

Episode 6 – Saturday 16th November

Episode 7 – Saturday 23rd November

Episode 8 – Saturday 23rd November

Episode 9 – Saturday 23rd November

Why is Arcane ending with season 2?

Ellen Thomas as Ambessa in Arcane season 2. Netflix

It was announced in June that Arcane season 2 will be the last, with co-creator Christian Linke saying at the time: "Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche.

"From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra."

This certainly sounds as though while the series is ending, spin-offs and other shows set in the world could be a possibility.

In an interview in October, Linke expanded on this, saying: "We always had a story in mind with a beginning and an end. I think it was really just the character arcs. We knew that there was a specific thing we wanted to do.

"We didn’t necessarily have a specific episode count in mind, but we always knew it would be a finite story.

"It wasn’t this open-ended concept for a series. It was pretty organic for us, so there was never this question of, 'Oh, when will it end? We don’t know.' We knew from the start."

Arcane season 2 will continue on Netflix on Saturday 16th November 2024.

