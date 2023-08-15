Subaru Natsuki is just an ordinary high schooler who, on his way back from the shop, is suddenly thrust into another, strange dimension. Although he’s quickly saved from death by a mysterious silver-haired girl, the pair are eventually overwhelmed and both perish.

However, Subaru discovers that through death, he can turn back time to the moment he first came into the world - and must use it to figure out what his destiny is in this unknown land.

With over 13,000,000 copies in circulation as of March 2023, and over 70,000 copies of the anime sold on DVD, it’s clear that Re:Zero is one of the most popular modern stories to date.

So, naturally, fans want to know when they can re-enter the world of Re:Zero. Read on to find out everything we know about season 3, including who might be returning and if a trailer has dropped yet.

When will Re:Zero season 3 come out?

There was an initial four-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 of Re:Zero, with the former debuting on 4th April 2016, while season 2 premiered on 8th July 2020 with its first half.

While there hasn’t been much movement on Re:Zero season 3 in a while, we at least got confirmation at this year’s AnimeJapan 2023 event that a third season is in production.

On 25th March 2023, Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa announced a third season was in production.

Currently, there is no more information on the third season’s release window beyond that, but if we were to speculate, we might expect it could arrive in early 2024.

Is there a trailer for Re:Zero season 3?

During that same announcement at AnimeJapan 2023, Kadokawa also revealed the first look at the third season through a two-minute teaser.

The trailer is certainly a teaser, with half of the runtime dedicated to the flight of a bird through the city landscapes, before finally giving us brief glimpses at Subaru, Emilia, Ram and the others.

It looks like they’re facing off against something big, but we’ll have to wait and see what that is.

Re:Zero season 3 cast: who is returning?

Given that all of the Re:Zero cast returned to reprise their roles for a second season, we can assume to expect the same for season 3, which includes:

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Subaru Natsuki (Japanese) / Sean Chiplock (English)

Rie Takahashi as Emilia (Japanese) / Kayli Mills (English)

Keiji Fujiwara as Aldebaran (Japanese) / Keith Silverstein (English)

Yui Horie as Felix Argyle (Japanese) / Sarah Williams (English)

Yukari Tamura as Priscilla Barielle (Japanese) / Faye Mata (English)

We’ll update this page as and when more trailers, cast and plot details are released.

You can watch Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World on Crunchyroll.

