Following Naruto and his band of friends as they travel to the Land of Lightning across dangerous seas, the series sees him setting off on his dream to become the next leader of his village.

You’ve got to see it to believe it – that’s why Naruto is still one of the most beloved anime shows over 20 years later.

Along the way, viewers are introduced to a host of colourful characters and plenty of ninja training as the group works toward Genin status.

The episodes have stood the test of time, with the show’s pilot originally airing in 1999. Since then, there have been more than 500 episodes, with four new instalments set to commemorate Naturo’s 20th anniversary this year.

Based on the original manga series by Masashi Kishimoto, the story is full of small details and trivia for hardcore fans to get stuck into.

Think you know your Naruto knowledge? Put your brains to the test with our unofficial ultimate Naturo quiz below.

With over 264 hours of Naruto to watch, there are plenty of ways for fans to study up on their facts. If you’re looking to revisit the best in ninja drama, head over to Crunchyroll for the full deep dive.

Will you need to go back to training school, or will you Naruto-tally nail it?

