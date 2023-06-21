Following a young ninja seeking recognition from his friends while dreaming of becoming the leader of his village, Naruto brings together a rowdy bunch of wannabe fighters - from selfish villains to happy-go-lucky students.

From young boy to talented teenager, viewers have watched Naruto’s journey for around 20 years.

Now the show has reached a milestone anniversary, the world of Naruto has become a talking point once again. Though our favourite ninjas must often face their deepest, darkest fears, they give us plenty of moments that we can relate to.

Now that it’s cool to fight all over again, our ultimate Naruto personality test will reveal whether you’re more of a Sasuke or Kakashi. It’s time to head back to training school and find out!

Even though the bulk of Naruto episodes are now out, 2023 brings forth four brand new episodes to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Catch up with previous seasons on Crunchyroll to brush up on your knowledge before you enjoy the latest instalments.

