Would you watch an animated Game of Thrones spin-off? Vote now in our poll

An animated Game of Thrones drama is said to be in the early stages of development at HBO Max, according to various sources in the US.

Meetings have reportedly been held with writers on the “adult-leaning project”, which would be similar in tone to HBO’s Emmy-winning series, multiple sources have told The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication reports that the animated idea “is part of a larger strategy to expand the world of creator George R.R. Martin’s fantasy drama”. Sources claim that Senior Vice President, Drama Series Francesca Orsi is currently working with Martin on developing an even larger Game of Thrones world.

The franchise’s expansion will begin HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, starring The Crown’s Matt Smith, Vanity Fair’s Olivia Cooke and Wanderlust’s Emma D’Arcy. Set roughly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series follows Paddy Considine as King Viserys I – a good leader whose reign still starts a deadly civil war. Production expected to begin in the spring.

In an interview with Deadline, President of HBO Programming Casey Bloys estimated an air date sometime in 2022, and we already know where the 10-episode series will air in the UK – Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the same place that aired Game of Thrones, with the broadcaster re-upping its deal with HBO after House of the Dragon’s announcement.

Meanwhile, there are other Game of Thrones ideas being mulled over, including a live-action creation of Martin’s novella series Tales of Dunk and Egg for HBO proper. Sources add that the GoT franchise expansion plans were being considered before Disney announced plans for nearly 12 Star Wars and Marvel TV series for Disney+.

“In the face of massively expanding verticals, people have to make choices about what services they want based on what they can provide them,” a veteran lit agent told The Hollywood Reporter. “[HBO Max] is going to look in their library and they’re going to exploit everything they can.”

