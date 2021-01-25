Meet the cast of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga

The characters of Winx Club have finally made the leap to live-action in a new Netflix series which puts a young adult spin on the source material.

Advertisement

Fate: The Winx Saga borrows the show’s memorable setting of Alfea College, but opts for a more mature story featuring deadly enemies and complicated love triangles.

Fans of the animated show will no doubt have thoughts to share about The Winx Saga changes, but they’ll be pleased to hear that most of the principal characters do return for this reimagining.

Get to know the new Winx Club cast below.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Abigail Cowen plays Bloom

Netflix

Who is Bloom? Bloom is a fire fairy from California who had no interaction with the magical world prior to her enrolment at Alfea College. This makes her quite the fish out of water when classes start and she’s tasked with learning to control her volatile powers. Her accommodation at Alfea is the Winx Suite, where she meets her four flatmates and quickly becomes friends with them, except for Stella.

What else has Abigail Cowen been in? This isn’t Cowen’s first young adult fantasy drama, having previously played Dorcas on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She also had a small role in the second season of Stranger Things and appeared opposite Riverdale‘s KJ Apa in last year’s faith-based drama I Still Believe.

Hannah van der Westhuysen plays Stella

Netflix

Who is Stella? Stella lives in the Winx Suite, but she looks down on the other fairies in the accommodation as they are all first years. She is also the heir to the kingdom of Solaria, which places a lot of pressure on her shoulders to become a powerful magic user specialising in light. Stella initially appears to be cold and unkind, but she hides a softer side.

What else has Hannah van der Westhuysen been in? Van der Westhuysen appeared in the fifth series of ITV drama Grantchester and also played Becca in 2020 thriller The Bay of Silence, starring Dracula‘s Claes Bang.

Precious Mustapha plays Aisha

Netflix

Who is Aisha? Aisha is another member of the Winx Suite, who exhibits power over water. She holds herself to a very high standard so despite being a competent magic user, she sometimes becomes frustrated that her skills have not developed even further. She is one of Bloom’s closest and most trusted friends.

What else has Precious Mustapha been in? Mustapha is a relative newcomer but did appear in a series six episode of Endeavour titled Degüello, which is currently ranked as the best yet by IMDb users.

Eliot Salt plays Terra

Netflix

Who is Terra? Terra is an earth fairy and the cousin of Flora, a character from the animated series. While she can suffer from some social anxiety, she is very kind, thoughtful and keen to make friends with her flatmates in the Winx Suite.

What else has Eliot Salt been in? Last year, Salt played Joanna in BBC Three’s smash-hit drama series Normal People, while comedy fans may recognise her from supporting roles on Sky One’s Intelligence and E4’s GameFace.

Elisha Applebaum plays Musa

Netflix

Who is Musa? Musa is an empathic fairy and a member of the Winx Club. She can feel the emotions of the people around her as if they were her own and this can be quite exhausting at times of difficulty. As a result, she sometimes requires space to be alone and clear her head.

Danny Griffin plays Sky

Netflix

Who is Sky? Sky is a second year Specialist and one of the top in his class. He is a skilled fighter and has a close bond with his teacher, Headmaster Silva, who was friends with his late father. Sky is Stella’s ex-boyfriend but immediately takes an interest in Bloom upon her arrival at Alfea College.

What else has Danny Griffin been in? Griffin had a small, but memorable, role in Guy Ritchie’s gangster comedy The Gentlemen, and also played Shane in BBC iPlayer’s teen drama Get Even.

Freddie Thorp plays Riven

Netflix

Who is Riven? Riven is another second year Specialist and a close friend to Sky. He is something of a troublemaker who takes pleasure in messing with first years like Dane, while also being easily swayed into more serious misbehaviour by the mysterious Beatrix.

What else has Freddie Thorp been in? Thorp is known for playing Chris Chahal in Harlan Coben’s crime thriller Safe, which also streamed exclusively on Netflix. He has appeared in one episode of Sky’s fantasy drama A Discovery of Witches as Matthieu Berry and starred opposite Scott Eastwood and Ana de Armas in 2017 action flick Overdrive.

Sadie Soverall plays Beatrix

Netflix

Who is Beatrix? Beatrix is a mysterious new arrival to Alfea College, who seemingly wants to cause trouble. Riven quickly falls for her charms and helps her to achieve her goals.

What else has Sadie Soverall been in? Soverall’s only other screen credit to date is 2019’s independent drama Rose Plays Julie, which follows an adopted girl as she attempts to find her birth mother.

Theo Graham plays Dane

Netflix

Who is Dane? Dane is a first year student and a Specialist who has a good heart but falls in with the wrong crowd. Keen to impress the rebellious duo Riven and Beatrix, he risks losing the people who care about him the most.

What else has Theo Graham been in? Soap fans will recognise Graham as Hunter McQueen, the character he played on Hollyoaks for approximately two years between 2016 and 2018. Since leaving the show, he has appeared in prison series Clink, the first original drama commissioned by 5Star.

Jacob Dudman plays Sam

Who is Sam? Sam is a student at Alfea College who Musa immediately feels drawn to, sensing his presence whenever he enters a room or passes by.

What else has Jacob Dudman been in? Dudman played Thomas Price on Netflix’s suspenseful crime thriller The Stranger, based on a novel by Harlan Coben. His other projects include BBC iPlayer’s teen drama The A List and the third season of Medici, which is set during the Renaissance.

Eve Best plays Farah Dowling

Netflix

Who is Farah Dowling? Farah is the headmistress of Alfea College and an experienced magic user. She teaches the fairies how to master their own abilities and is a key strategist in the fight against The Burned Ones.

What else has Eve Best been in? Best is perhaps best known for playing Dr Eleanor O’Hara across several seasons of medical drama Nurse Jackie. Her other roles include Monica Chatwin in BBC Two’s The Honourable Woman and Anna Clayton in Stan Lee’s Lucky Man on Sky One.

Robert James-Collier plays Saul Silva

Netflix

Who is Silva? Silva is the headmaster of Alfea College who teaches the Specialists how to become ruthless fighters. He is close friends with the other senior faculty members Farah Dowling and Ben Harvey, as well as having a bond with Sky having raised him almost like a son.

What else has Robert James-Collier been in? James-Collier broke out in the world of soaps, playing Liam Connor on Coronation Street for just over two years. He went on to secure a starring role on ITV’s Downton Abbey, which he reprised for the recent film adaptation, and currently plays Martin Evershed on Channel 4’s school drama Ackley Bridge.

Eva Birthistle plays Vanessa

Getty

Who is Vanessa? Vanessa is Bloom’s human mother who lives in the regular mortal world. She is not aware of her daughter’s magical abilities, believing her to be attending a fancy boarding school in Switzerland.

What else has Eva Birthistle been in? Birthistle will be very familiar to fans of The Last Kingdom, where she plays the nun-turned-warrior Hild, a beloved friend of Alexander Dreymon’s Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Her other recent projects include Channel 4’s The Bisexual, Sky One’s Strike Back and BBC One’s Waking The Dead.

Alex Macqueen plays Ben Harvey

Getty

Who is Ben Harvey? Ben is a member of the Alfea faculty who specialises in teaching botany. He is one of the senior figures at the institution and has two children attending the school.

What else has Alex Macqueen been in? Macqueen has appeared in a wide array of British television shows, particularly comedies such as Maxxx, Sally4Ever, The Inbetweeners, Peep Show and The IT Crowd. His dramatic work includes The Trial of Christine Keeler, Peaky Blinders and Silent Witness.

Advertisement

Fate: The Winx Saga is streaming now on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.