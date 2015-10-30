X Factor week one song choices revealed
From The Beach Boys' God Only Knows to Justin Bieber's Sorry, here are the songs the X Factor final 12 will sing for Saturday night's 'This Is Me' theme
This Saturday night the final twelve X Factor acts will perform live in the studio for the first time. The usual spooky Halloween makeover has been dropped in favour of a 'This is me' theme. The acts are hoping these songs will show audiences exactly what type of artist they want to be and save them from the dreaded first vote off...
Cheryl's Groups
Alien Uncovered are singing Jessie J's Do It Like A Dude
4th Impact will be performing Ariana Grande's Problem
Reggie n Bollie are singing Sean Kingston's Beautiful Girls
Rita's Girls
Kiera Weathers is singing Katy B's Crying For No Reason
More like this
Lauren Murray will perform Whitney Houston's I'm Every Woman
Louisa Johnson will sing The Beach Boys' God Only Knows
Monica Michael (wildcard entry) will perform Ed Sheeran's Make It Rain
Simon's Overs
Anton Stephans is singing Luther Vandross's Dance With My Father
Bupsi is going to perform Marvin Gaye's You're a Wonderful One
Max Stone is singing Adele's Someone Like You
Nick's Boys
Ché Chesterman is singing a mash up of Amy Winehouse's Tears Dry on their Own and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough.
Mason Noise will perform Justin Bieber's Sorry
Seann Miley Moore will be singing David Bowie's Life on Mars
See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV