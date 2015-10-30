This Saturday night the final twelve X Factor acts will perform live in the studio for the first time. The usual spooky Halloween makeover has been dropped in favour of a 'This is me' theme. The acts are hoping these songs will show audiences exactly what type of artist they want to be and save them from the dreaded first vote off...

Advertisement

Cheryl's Groups

Alien Uncovered are singing Jessie J's Do It Like A Dude