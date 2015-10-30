This Saturday night the final twelve X Factor acts will perform live in the studio for the first time. The usual spooky Halloween makeover has been dropped in favour of a 'This is me' theme. The acts are hoping these songs will show audiences exactly what type of artist they want to be and save them from the dreaded first vote off...

Advertisement

Cheryl's Groups

Alien Uncovered are singing Jessie J's Do It Like A Dude

4th Impact will be performing Ariana Grande's Problem

Reggie n Bollie are singing Sean Kingston's Beautiful Girls

Rita's Girls

Kiera Weathers is singing Katy B's Crying For No Reason

More like this

Lauren Murray will perform Whitney Houston's I'm Every Woman

Louisa Johnson will sing The Beach Boys' God Only Knows

Monica Michael (wildcard entry) will perform Ed Sheeran's Make It Rain

Simon's Overs

Anton Stephans is singing Luther Vandross's Dance With My Father

Bupsi is going to perform Marvin Gaye's You're a Wonderful One

Max Stone is singing Adele's Someone Like You

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman is singing a mash up of Amy Winehouse's Tears Dry on their Own and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's Ain't No Mountain High Enough.

Mason Noise will perform Justin Bieber's Sorry

Seann Miley Moore will be singing David Bowie's Life on Mars

Advertisement

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement