Hosted by comedian and actor Omid Djalili, and created by ITV Studios production outfit Potato, the new ITV teatime quiz will launch on weekdays from November 16th.

Winning Combination starts at 3pm, replacing Tenable, before Tipping Point at 4pm and The Chase at 5pm.

How does Winning Combination work?

The format begins with nine contestants who are randomly assigned a number between one and nine. The players then compete in a series of fast-paced general knowledge rounds to get themselves, and their number, through to the final.

The contestants are eventually whittled down to just four, who come together in the final to try and win the four-digit jackpot defined by their numbers.

The combination of numbers they have been given represents the size of the jackpot they will play to win in a final round. It means the prize money could be as high as £9,876 or as low as £4,321.

But that's not all. The number each player has been assigned also dictates the number of questions they must answer correctly in the final game against the clock. So the bigger the jackpot, the tougher it is to be a Winning Combination.

The series includes fast-paced buzzer rounds, fiendish multiple choice questions and tactical play - which should appeal to all quiz fans everywhere. Winning Combination will run for a total of 20 episodes over four weeks.

Types of questions on winning combination

Here are a list of sample questions from the gameshow. Why not give it a go yourself to see how you do?

'The Rumble in the Jungle' was a famous fight in which sport? In the saying expressing unlikelihood, which animals 'might fly'? Clarice Starling first appeared in which 1988 novel by Thomas Harris? Keeping bees was the regular job of which famous mountaineer? Which former prime minister had twins called Mark and Carol? In World War One, ANZAC was the army corps of Australia and which other country? What name is given to someone who attends a party without an invitation? Lance is a 2020 TV documentary about which disgraced cyclist? The dog Nipper is the mascot of which shop chain? In the Old Testament, who was ordered by God to build an Ark? Noah

Answers:

Boxing Pigs The Silence of the Lambs Sir Edmund Hillary Margaret Thatcher New Zealand Gatecrasher Lance Armstrong HMV Noah

Winning Combination is on at 3pm on ITV from Monday, November 16th.