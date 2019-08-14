Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is back with more multiple-choice questions, lifelines – and a big cash prize.

Here's everything you need to to know.

When is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back on TV?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will be returning to ITV on Saturday 24th August at 9.10pm, following up on Sunday at 8pm.

Will Jeremy Clarkson return as host?

Who wants to be a millionaire?
Yes! Although Chris Tarrant was the original host from 1998 to 2014, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson stepped in to host the show when it made a comeback in 2018.

This will be Clarkson's fourth go in that all-important chair, likely bringing his more biting and acerbic commentary with him as he challenges contestants to win £1 million.

Where is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire filmed?

Since the revival in 2018, Millionaire has been filmed at the Dock10 TV facility in Manchester.

How can I get tickets to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

As it is pre-recorded in front of a studio audience, tickets are available to the public – there are no recording sessions currently scheduled, but you can register for next time.

