When is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back on TV?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will be returning to ITV on Saturday 24th August at 9.10pm, following up on Sunday at 8pm.

Will Jeremy Clarkson return as host?

ITV

Yes! Although Chris Tarrant was the original host from 1998 to 2014, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson stepped in to host the show when it made a comeback in 2018.

This will be Clarkson's fourth go in that all-important chair, likely bringing his more biting and acerbic commentary with him as he challenges contestants to win £1 million.

Where is Who Wants to Be a Millionaire filmed?

Since the revival in 2018, Millionaire has been filmed at the Dock10 TV facility in Manchester.

How can I get tickets to Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

As it is pre-recorded in front of a studio audience, tickets are available to the public – there are no recording sessions currently scheduled, but you can register for next time.