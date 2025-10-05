Amber Davies, Lewis Cope and George Clarke found themselves at the top of the leaderboard, with combined scores of 56, 55 and 54 respectively.

While Chris Robshaw, Thomas Skinner and Ross King were at the latter end with 30, 29 and 25 points, thanks to week one and week two points being combined.

However, it wasn't the judges who'd be making the decisions, with the vote finally opened to the public.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. BBC/Guy Levy

Unfortunately for two celebrities, it was time for the dreaded dance-off, and Thomas Skinner and Chris Robshaw were the unlucky two.

Both couples performed their routines again. Thomas and Amy performed their Salsa to Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal and Armand van Helden, then Chris and Nadiya performed their Viennese Waltz to Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

The judges unanimously voted to save Chris, meaning Thomas Skinner was eliminated.

Due to all the judges being in agreement, the head judge casting vote that was bestowed onto Motsi Mabuse was not used this week. Mabuse said that she would also have chosen to save Chris and Nadiya, should she have been required to vote.

Amy Dowden and Thomas Skinner. BBC/Guy Levy

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Thomas said: "I’ve loved it. I’ve never danced before and my stay was short, but Amy’s amazing. It's been great fun and I've enjoyed it. I can’t really dance that well but I’ve had fun! Thank you, Amy - sorry that we haven’t done too good, ‘cause you’re a different class."

Then asked her time on Strictly this year, Amy Dowden said: "I’ve got to know the real Tom, and he is adorable. He’s looked after me. We’ve laughed so much. We’ve worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing but what I’ve learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything. I’ve made a new friend for life and I wouldn’t change a thing.

"There is a Ballroom boy in there so I’m a bit gutted he didn’t get to do the Ballroom, but the last three years as you know have been quite difficult for me. I lost all confidence as a dancer - but walking into the room with you with a massive smile and a laugh, you brought me back and, honestly, thank you."

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dance floor next week for Movie Week, when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6:05pm on Saturday 11th October.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 11th October at 6:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.