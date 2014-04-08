But some celebs haven’t been so lucky, and continue to sport error-filled tattoos…

Hayden Panettiere

Nashville sweetheart Hayden Panettiere has a line of words inked down the left side of her back. The text should read ‘vivere senza rimpianti’ meaning ‘live without regrets’ in Italian, but an extra ‘I’ was added to rimpianti, leaving Panettiere living with at least one regret – choosing the wrong tattoo artist.

Rihanna

Rihanna is steadily adding to her tattoo collection, but one on the left hand side of her neck caught the attention of those well versed in the French language. Rihanna’s tat says “rebelle fleur”. It’s thought Rihanna wanted a tattoo that said rebellious flower, but with the adjective and the noun the wrong way around – according to French gramma rules – she ended up with flower rebel. Rihanna reportedly said it is what she wanted. When it comes to what a flower rebel is, your guess is as good as ours. Answers on a postcard.

Ashley Greene

Life would be a dance for Twilight actress Ashley Greene, if she’d put a little more thought into her grammar that is.

The actress failed to check whether there was an apostrophe in the tattoo that’s inked on her foot, leaving her with the incorrect inscription, “Lifes a dance”. Luckily she can easily add an apostrophe in – if she gives two hoots that is.

David Beckham

With so many tattoos it was only a matter of time before one went wrong, wasn’t it? Apparently David had his wife Victoria’s name inked on the inside of his left arm (you can still just about make it out among the rest of his sleeve) in Sanskrit. It’s thought to be mistranslated and actually reads ‘Vihctoria’, although some experts defend David’s spelling.