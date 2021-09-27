Vic Reeves reveals inoperable tumour has left him deaf in one ear

Comedian and presenter Vic Reeves has revealed he is living with a benign brain tumour that has caused him to lose all hearing in one ear.

Advertisement

Speaking to fellow comic Adam Buxton on his podcast, The Adam Buxton Podcast, Reeves revealed he now has regular MRI scans to monitor the condition, which has ruined his ability to enjoy his favourite music.

“I’ve got a vestibular schwannoma – it’s a tumour in my head,” he said. “I’ve gone completely deaf, 100 per cent deaf, in the left ear, and it will never come back. It’s like the size of a grape so they just have to keep an eye on it. It’s benign. They can’t remove it – they can shrink it or they can leave it and keep an eye on it, and that’s what they’re doing. I had to throw away all my stereo LPs.”

Reeves, who shot to fame working alongside Bob Mortimer on shows like The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer and Shooting Stars, recently presented Netflix’s supersized gardening competition, The Big Flower Fight. His anarchic brand of comedy has long been a hit with fans.

While his condition affects his quality of life, and ability to participate in his hobbies like bird-watching, there is no indication that it will affect his ability to appear on our screens.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Nonetheless, he told Buxton the tumour means he is unable to tell which direction sounds are coming from – like aeroplanes and cars. He also opened up about how much he hates the process of MRI scans.

“The last time they put me in one I said, ‘Get me out of here quick’,” he said. “I just couldn’t do it, so I ended up having to pay for it, but they got my head which is all they wanted.”

Advertisement

To find what’s on tonight, check out our handy TV Guide.