One baker looking for a Hollywood handshake is Toby, who admits it was "daunting" heading into the tent for the first time, adding that it "felt like some sort of strange fever dream".

Who is Toby?

Age: 29

Location: Warwickshire

Job: Business development executive

Toby is a 29-year-old business development executive living in Warwickshire who takes a stripped-back, healthy approach to baking and tends to lean more towards classic recipes and flavours.

But it'll be Bread Week where Toby thrives, as he bakes something different every day.

Reflecting on the moment he found out he'd be going on Bake Off, Toby admitted he never thought he'd make it on the show.

"I just somehow kept getting the call to tell me I was through to the next stage of interviews," he explained.

"I'm still convinced there was a mistake in the casting process! When I finally got the call to tell me I was going to be a baker, I was in absolute disbelief. I was in the kitchen, staring at my girlfriend trying to hold it together but I couldn’t stop laughing. It was so surreal."

What are Toby's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

As a baker, Toby's strengths lie in recreating classic bakes and flavours. He especially loves comforting foods that remind him of his "childhood gluttony".

But his weakness "is without a doubt decorating with finesse", and despite trying many times, he has "failed almost every single one of them".

