Who is Jasmine? Meet The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant and student
It's Bake Off time!
The Great British Bake Off is back on screens for the 15th year, with a new group of bakers ready to prove they have what it takes to bring home the title of Star Baker.
Judge Paul Hollywood has praised this year's bakers, admitting he "had to dish out a few handshakes this year", hinting at the very high standard of bakers this season.
One baker headed into the tent is Jasmine, who likes nothing better than using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavour combinations.
But what else is there to know about Jasmine? Read on to find out more about The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant.
Who is Jasmine?
Age: 23
Location: London
Job: Medical student
Jasmine is a 23-year-old medical student living in London with her cousins while completing her degree.
Born and raised in Edinburgh, Jasmine learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her mother and aunts, and has fond memories of batch baking for big family get togethers during holidays in the Scottish Highlands.
Jasmine had "never dreamt" she'd be on Bake Off. She applied on a whim and was shocked after every round she got through in the interview process.
"I laughed, I could not stop laughing, it felt so bonkers and surreal and almost ridiculous that it was actually happening," she explained of learning she'd be on the show.
"I was on a train in London, I had to talk in complete code because there was a granny sitting opposite me who I am almost 100 per cent sure was a Bake Off watcher."
What are Jasmine's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?
Jasmine loves using "classic flavours and techniques to produce delicious bakes", but is yet to produce "funky flavour combinations" successfully.
