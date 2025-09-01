"It's been really good fun this year," Leith said of the new series. "It's been too hot – well, first of all it was too cold, and then it was too hot – but I actually love the heat. I’m the only one who doesn’t complain about it."

So, when can viewers get stuck in The Great British Bake Off this year? Read on to find out more.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2025 air?

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mel Lehmann

The brand new season of The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday 2nd September at 8pm on Channel 4.

This is a slightly earlier start than usual, with previous series having started later on in September.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2025

The Great British Bake Off 2025 airs exclusively on Channel 4.

But don't fret if you miss an episode, as all episodes are available on Channel 4's on demand service, Channel4.com.

Who is taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2025?

Channel 4 announced the line-up earlier this month, hairdressers, entrepreneurs and students making up some of this year's cast.

Here is a full list of the bakers taking part. You can learn more about them here.

Aaron

Hassan

Iain

Jasmine

Jessika

Leighton

Lesley

Nadia

Natalia

Pui Man

Toby

Tom

The Great British Bake Off 2025 judges

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mel Lehmann

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back at the helm once more, and nothing quite says The Great British Bake Off like those two.

Hollywood has been judge for 15 years, but he doesn't hold the bakers to a higher standard because of it.

He told Channel 4: "The standard’s still the same, but the standard of baking overall since series one has got better and better.

"That’s not to take anything away from the bakers in series one, they were of their time, but the baking has improved. The challenges are a little more tricky. But they’ve all risen to the challenge and created things that have been really incredible."

The Great British Bake Off 2025 hosts

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are back in the tent guiding the bakers and audiences along the various challenges set by the judges.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 2nd September at 8pm.

Add The Great British Bake Off to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.