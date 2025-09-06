Hollywood has already been enthusiastic about this year's series: "I think this is an exceptional year," he said. "I think the standard of the baking has been phenomenal. I was really shocked – it was unbelievable. Proper borderline-professional stuff from the off."

So, who are these wonderful bakers that have got Paul so impressed?

Keep reading to find out more about the cast of The Great British Bake Off 2025.

The Great British Bake Off cast 2025 – Confirmed contestants for new season

Scroll down to learn more about the bakers.

Aaron

Aaron. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 38

Location: London

Job: Senior systems architect

Aaron is a passionate baker who fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair, and is always experimenting with his bakes.

He is currently embracing Asian flavours like miso and yuzu in his mono-portion bakes. But when he isn't baking, Aaron can be found cycling around the city, teaching himself French, lifting weights at the gym of studying for a Master's.

Hassan

Hassan. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 30

Location: South Yorkshire

Job: Analytical research & development scientist

As a scientist, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe.

Inspired by his Pakistani heritage, Hassan is especially fond of praline and nut-based flavours that echo traditional Asian sweets.

When he isn't baking, Hassan is a dedicated gamer, gym-goer and meets regularly with his friends for a quiz.

Iain

Iain. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 29

Location: Belfast

Job: Software engineer

Iain mixes his love of live music with sourdough, immortalising album cover art on the crusts on his loaves. When baking, Iain blends classic flavours with a creative twist, often using fermented fruits and vegetables.

In the tent, Iain is on a mission to rewrite the Bake Off legacy of 'Iain from Belfast' once and for all.

Jasmine

Jasmine. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 23

Location: London

Job: Medical student

Alongside her medical career, Jasmine uses baking as her creative outlet, and enjoys nothing better than using fresh, seasonal ingredients to create classic flavour combinations.

Jasmine learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her mum and aunts, and has fond memories of batch baking for big family holidays.

Jessika

Jessika. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 32

Location: London

Job: Service designer

Gifting baked goods is Jessika's love language and she'll spend months gathering information about her friends tastes before surprising them with the perfect birthday entremet.

Jessika's signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel with a dark chocolate mousse. But when she isn't baking, Jessica's either on skates, cycling or as her Drag King persona.

Leighton

Leighton. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 59

Location: Surrey

Job: Software delivery manager

Leighton likes to play with traditional Welsh, British and American flavours when it comes to baking, with his favourites like Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria Sponge with key lime pie filling.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd actually get into the Bake Off tent," Leighton said. "I know everyone says that, but it's true! I absolutely love baking – all kinds, all styles – and I'm very much a weekend baker for friends, family and my work colleagues. It's always been a passion, but I never imagined it would lead me to the tent."

Lesley

Lesley. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 59

Location: Kent

Job: Hairdresser

Lesley has been a hairdresser for 45 years and those who go to her salon can always expect a lovely slice of cake along with their trim.

She has been baking since she was 10 and was inspired by her grandmother and aunt, who taught her the basics and sparked a lifelong passion.

Nadia

Nadia. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 41

Location: Liverpool

Job: Hairdresser

Inspired by her Italian chef dad, Nadia brings rustic charm and soulful flavours into everything she bakes.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get on The Great British Bake Off," Nadia said. "So when I found out that I had actually got on the show I was actually working in my salon and then I had to act normal for the rest of the appointment – I had to hold my scream in!"

Nataliia

Nataliia. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 32

Location: East Yorkshire

Job: Office assistant

Nataliia was taught how to bake by her grandmother, following traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations.

She uses those very recipes to this day and infuses classic British bakes with flavours inspired by her roots such as honey, poppy seeds, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.

Pui Man

Pui Man. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 51

Location: Essex

Job: Bridal designer

Pui Man brings attention to detail when it comes to designing a wedding dress, and especially when it comes to her bakes.

She rediscovered baking during lockdown and hasn't looked back since, with her bakes being as beautiful as they are bold.

When she tears herself away from baking, Pui Man can be found knitting with a pint.

Toby

Toby. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 29

Location: Warwickshire

Job: Business development executive

Toby takes a stripped back and healthy approach to baking and leans towards classic recipes and flavours as he believes they are classics for a reason.

But Bread Week should come in handy for Toby, with bread making his real passion, and he bakes something different every day.

Tom

Tom. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 31

Location: London

Job: Creative entrepreneur

Tom learnt how to bake scones and flapjacks alongside his mum and grandmother. After stepping back from the advertising agency he set up, he recently reconnected with baking and brings a creative flair to his beautifully presented bakes.

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 2nd September at 8pm.

