This week, the bakers take on Cake Week and are tasked with making fiddly fondant fancies, which didn't go down too well for Aaron.

Reflecting on a special moment in episode 1, Aaron recalled: "Prue saying my fondant fancy looked awful. Fair commentary to be fair."

Aside from his fondant fancy skills, what else is there to know about Aaron? Read on to learn more about The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant.

Who is Aaron?

Age: 38

Location: London

Job: Senior systems architect

Aaron is a 38-year-old senior systems architect living in London with his boyfriend Anthony. He made the move from Manchester two years ago.

A passionate baker, Aaron fuses French patisserie with Caribbean flair, and is currently using Asian flavours like miso and yuzu in his mono-portion bakes.

After Aaron applied for the show, he began to feel as though he wouldn't be accepted, and when he found out he'd be on season 16, he didn't get "too excited" as "a lot can change between that call and filming".

"I was at home working when I got the call," he said. "Anthony was eavesdropping and crying before I even got the chance to tell him."

When Aaron isn't baking, he is usually cycling around the city, teaching himself French, lifting weights at the gum or studying for a Master's in Computer Science and Data Analytics.

What are Aaron's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

According to Aaron, he feels he has "a good knowledge of baking and good flavours" but finds that his weakness is "second guessing, especially when I don't have the time to do it over".

