Who is Tom?

Tom. Channel 4 / Love Productions

Age: 31

Location: London

Job: Creative entrepreneur

Tom is a 31-year-old creative entrepreneur living in London who learnt how to bake scones and flapjacks around his mother and grandmother, and grew up in a food-obsessed family.

He recently reconnected with his first love, food, and brings a creative flair to his beautifully presented bakes. But when he isn't baking, Tom can be found fishing for sea bass with his brother or foraging for mushrooms and cooking roasts with his dad.

When Tom found out he had secured a place on Bake Off, he was on a ski lift with friends who didn't know he had applied, "so it was very hard to keep a straight face".

He continued: "We arrived at the top as one of the team was giving me the good news and I was so distracted I got my poles stuck and almost had a full wipeout. But of course I never actually thought I was going to get on when I applied. I sent it in and forgot about it to be honest and then step by step I just kept getting through."

What are Tom's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

Tom has less traditional baking experience, so is able to come up with ideas that may seem random, but when done well, are enjoyed by others – which he sees as his strength.

He notes that his main weakness when it comes to baking is timing.

