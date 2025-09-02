Among those bakers is Jessika, who is all about pushing boundaries – in the kitchen and beyond. When Jessica isn't baking, she can be found performing as her drag king persona.

Who is Jessika?

Age: 32

Location: London

Job: Service designer

Jessika is a 32-year-old service designer whose creations are as vibrant as her personality.

Raised in Cornwall, Jessika has fond memories of eating corner shop cakes with her sister after dance classes. Nowadays, her signature bakes fuse daring flavours like salted mango caramel and cardamom, or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with a dark chocolate mousse.

Jessika had dreamed about going on Bake Off for years, but never thought she'd get the chance to appear on the series, with this being her third time applying.

"When I got the call confirming my place, I couldn't quite believe it," she said. "I think I just stood there in shock for a moment before letting out a little scream, then a bigger scream, and then a goofy dance!

"I was alone at my friend's house when I got the call, so it was just me on my own, flapping about! But that night I was heading out to a Broadway nightclub event. Yes, you read that right… What a way to close out a wild day!"

What are Jessika's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

Jessika sees her strengths as being "creative" as well as her attention to detail. She said: "I love pushing boundaries with flavours and adding those little extra details that make a bake feel special."

As for her weaknesses, Jessika can get "a bit carried away with ideas", which often leaves her without time.

