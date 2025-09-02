Amongst the bakers is Hassan, who is always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills.

Looking back on special moments in the first episode, Hassan recalls how "everyone walking in together in line to the tent for the first time on camera" felt.

"It was a really cool moment and the general excitement and atmosphere felt really good," he said.

But what else is there to know about Hassan? Read on to find out more about The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant.

Who is Hassan?

Hassan with Alison Hammond. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 30

Location: South Yorkshire

Job: Analytical research & development scientist

Hassan is a 30-year-old analytical research and development scientist living in South Yorkshire. Because of his job, he takes an analytical approach to baking and researching processes before getting started on a new recipe.

Always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills, Hassan is especially fond of praline and nut-based flavours that echo traditional Asian sweets.

Hassan "never really imagined" he'd get onto The Great British Bake Off, and when he got through to the second audition he was "super happy" and didn't think it would go further.

He continued: "I was at work when I got the call, but I missed it and had to call back and they arranged another call to me later, in around 10 minutes or so. I remember being absolutely stunned and at a loss for words, as based on how the phone call went, I didn’t think I got on, but somehow I got told I was one of the bakers.

"I then sneaked away to my car and carried on the conversation there (for privacy’s sake) where we started talking about all things Bake Off!"

What are Hassan's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

Hassan believes his strengths as a baker are his "flavours and overall creativity".

"I think some of the things I'm good at being creative with flavour combos, having ideas and using different unique ingredients."

As for weaknesses, Hassan lists "decorative work". He explained: "I usually tend to go for a minimalist approach when decorating so anything intricately decorative that requires a lot of finesse is way out of my comfort zone."

