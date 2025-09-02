One of those bakers is Nadi, for whom baking is all about heart, heritage and keeping joy at the centre of it all.

As Nadia gears up to show she deserves to be named Star Baker, read on to learn more about The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant.

Who is Nadia?

Nadia. Channel 4 / Laura Palmer

Age: 41

Location: Liverpool

Job: Hairdresser

Nadia is a 41-year-old hairdresser from Liverpool who blends Indian and Italian flavours with Scouse spirit. Whether she's on the dance floor at her home salon or the kitchen, Nadia brings warmth and laughter into every room.

As a hairdresser, baker and former personal trainer, Nadia channels her endless energy into novelty cakes, creative twists on classics and kitchen dance breaks.

When it came to taking part in Bake Off, Nadia didn't think "in a million years" she'd be a contestant.

She said: "When I found out that I had actually got on the show I was actually working in my salon and then I had to act normal for the rest of the appointment – I had to hold my scream in!"

What are Nadia's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

Nadia notes that her strengths are her "flavours and designs" but her weaknesses are "rushing and not taking my time over baking my bakes".

