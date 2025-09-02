This week, the bakers are tasked with baking a Swiss roll, which Leighton regards as a special moment from the series.

"I'd perfected the process and felt ready... but in true Bake Off fashion, the pressure got to me," Leighton said. "I completely forgot to fold the flour into my beautifully aerated egg batter!"

We look forward to finding out whether Leighton can come back from his mistake. In the meantime, read on to find out more about The Great British Bake Off 2025 contestant.

Who is Leighton?

Age: 59

Location: Surrey

Job: Software delivery manager

Leighton is a 59-year-old software delivery manager and proud Welshman who has always done things his own way, ignoring anyone that told him boys don't bake!

He can often be found belting Les Mis while baking and likes to play with traditional Welsh/British and American flavours. Welsh cakes with peanut butter and Victoria sponge with key lime pie filling are amongst his favourites.

Leighton absolutely loves baking and is very much a weekend baker for his friends, family and work colleagues, but never imagined it would lead him to the tent.

"I remember the moment I got the call so clearly," Leighton recalled. "I was working at my desk at home when the phone rang—and when they told me I was in, I screamed with joy! My husband, who was upstairs in his office, heard me and immediately knew what it was. It was one of those surreal, pinch-me moments that you think only happens to other people. We celebrated with a bottle of champagne that evening. I was grinning like a Cheshire cat for days!"

What are Leighton's strengths and weaknesses as a baker?

One of Leighton's biggest strengths is making flavourful sponge cakes, sourdough bread and pastries, and he often enjoys experimenting with different recipes.

Leighton admittedly becomes "a bit flustered under time pressure", and he isn't very artistic when it comes to decoration.

"I have very little finesse," he said. "My piping skills are a work in progress, let's say! But I'm always learning, and that's part of the fun."

