Gordon Ramsay’s TV star daughter Tilly joins Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay been revealed as the ninth contestant preparing to take to the iconic dance floor at Elstree this year.

Advertisement

Tilly is known for presenting children’s cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, while she has also made guest appearances on the likes of Hell’s Kitchen, Blue Peter and, most recently, MasterChef Australia.

Tilly said: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet!

“I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Ready to rustle up a different kind of Salsa. Tilly Ramsay plus #Strictly equals a real recipe for success!👩‍🍳



👉 https://t.co/4osQda2X3H pic.twitter.com/K3KUzsczhx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2021

The news was announced on ITV’s This Morning, with her parents sending a video message in which her father jokingly warned her: “Don’t date those dancers!”

Tilly’s mother, cook book writer Tana, turned to her husband and said: “Thank goodness it’s her and not you!”

This latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up could well help bring younger generations to the long-running programme, as Tilly currently boasts an impressive nine million followers on TikTok.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing has six contestants left to reveal, with the current celebrity line-up including McFly singer Tom Fletcher, actor and comedian Robert Webb, television presenter AJ Odudu and BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker.

According to The Sun, Tilly had been close to joining the cast of Strictly last year but was later ruled out after suffering a broken arm.

Strictly Come Dancing hit headlines earlier today after it was revealed that pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova has tested positive for coronavirus, but RadioTimes.com understands this will not delay the new series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will launch later this summer on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news and Strictly announcements.