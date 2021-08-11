Strictly Come Dancing won’t be delayed after Nadiya Bychkova tests positive for COVID

Strictly Come Dancing will not be delayed after Nadiya Bychkova tested positive for coronavirus, RadioTimes.com has understands.

The professional dancer was reported as having caught the virus this week, meaning certain cast and crew members from the new series must isolate for 10 days.

However, not everyone involved in the Strictly Come Dancing cast and crew has been affected. The show is yet to begin filming and isn’t due to start in the next 10 days.

There is a chance this will only have a minor impact on the upcoming series given that the couples’ training hasn’t started just yet, although that will depend on whether any of Bychkova’s contacts on the show also test positive.

Strictly has bounced back from COVID scares in the past, with singer HRVY catching the virus mere days before last year’s series, but luckily recovered just in time to take part, ultimately finishing in second place with Janette Manrara.

That said, things did not work out quite so well for boxer Nicola Adams and pro partner Katya Jones, who were forced to withdraw from the previous series after the latter tested positive midway through the competition.

The Sun reports that the “majority” of pros and celebrities taking part in the show have had both their COVID jabs but there are still fears that further cases could arise.

The publication added that Bychkova tested positive for COVID during “one of the first meet-ups” of the new series, which is expected to start airing on BBC One in late September.

Strictly Come Dancing is preparing for an imminent return to our screens, with several celebrities already announced to be taking part, including McFly singer Tom Fletcher, actor and comedian Robert Webb, and television presenter AJ Odudu.

