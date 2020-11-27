While the character's names have not yet been revealed, the clip of the sausage-donned celeb hints that their name will be 'Banger', as it can be seen written in big letters on the front of the newspaper they're wearing.

The Twitter account for the ITV show, which is based on South Korean franchise King of the Mask Singer, posted a short clip last week, teasing close-up shots of all 12 celebrities in their elaborate character costumes.

The upcoming series, which will air on ITV in the New Year, will see Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross return to the celebrity sleuth panel, while BAFTA award-winning comedian Mo Gilligan fills in for US actor Ken Jeong, who was unable to travel to the UK for filming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Series two of the show will see the 12 disguised celebrities perform covers of popular songs, while the panel try to guess which famous faces are hidden behind the masks.

Host Joel Dommett confirmed that filming on the show had wrapped in September, with this year's line-up of celebrities having performed in front of a socially-distanced live audience.

The Masked Singer UK returns in 2021. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.