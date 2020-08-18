Measures will include temperature checks carried out on arrival, the mandatory provision of phone numbers for test and trace purposes and social distancing, people only permitted to sit together if they are part of the same social bubble.

SRO Audiences, the company handling ticketing for the series, has claimed, "It is important that you understand that we are not able to guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19.

"Therefore, you should consider both your own medical health (and any specific risks associated with COVID-19) and that of those in your household or others with whom you may come into contact with.

"By attending the filming, you agree that you understand the risks."

It is understood The Masked Singer is one of many entertainment formats to return with a socially distanced live audience in the coming weeks, with QI, Family Fortunes and Britain’s Got Talent all set to follow.

The first series of The Masked Singer, developed from a Korean concept, was a huge ratings hit when it debuted at the start of 2020.

The show eventually won by Queen Bee, who turned out to be Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts.

The show opened with 5.5 million viewers for its January premiere, which made it ITV’s biggest new entertainment show launch since 2013, while an average of 6.4 million viewers tuned in to watch the final.

The final saw Roberts go up against Octopus and Hedgehog, with the former – revealed to be singer Katherine Jenkins – taking third place and the latter – revealed as comedian and stage star Jason Manford – coming in second.

Other famous faces to have bene unmasked throughout the series include Kelis (Daisy), Cee Lo Green (Monster), Denise Van Outen (Fox) and Teddy Sheringham (Tree).

It has not yet been confirmed if host Joel Dommett or judges Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will return for the second run.

