The Masked Dancer's Joel Dommett wants to compete as a contestant

The presenter, who is set to host the National Television Awards next week, revealed that he would "love" to follow in the footsteps of The Masked Singer US host Nick Cannon, who took a break from hosting after contracting COVID before secretly competing as a Wildcard contestant on the show.

While Joel Dommett has established himself as the host of The Masked Singer and spin-off The Masked Dancer over the past few years, he doesn't think that should stop him from competing on the show.

Joel Dommett on The Masked Dancer. ITV

When asked whether he would be interested in pulling off a similar surprise move, Dommett told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I'd love to do that. Yeah!

"It's a great idea. We're always looking for new twists. To be honest, I think I wouldn't like to give someone the chance to host the show because they would enjoy it too much and want to take over."

He continued: "That would be the huge insecurity of mine that someone would take over just for a bit while I could be in the mask. And then everyone would be like, 'To be honest, that person is actually better, let's get that person instead.' I'd be out of a job. But yeah, I'd love to do that."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dommett is currently hosting season two of ITV's The Masked Dancer, with last weekend's premiere revealing Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe to be the celebrity behind Astronaut.

The presenter will be returning to host the National Television Awards next week, which will see stars from Heartstopper, Bridgerton, Peaky Blinders and other shows descend on Wembley in the hopes of taking home an award.

The National TV Awards take place on Thursday 13th October, while The Masked Dancer continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on ITV. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.