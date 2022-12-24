While Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan won't be taking part in the Alice in Wonderland-themed Christmas Day special, it's Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha who's sitting out the Boxing Day episode, which sees the Chasers dress up in their glad rags for a glamour special.

The Chasers will be returning to our screens across the Christmas period with two new festive specials – although fans will notice that there are a few quiz whizzes missing from The Chase's line-up.

If you're wondering why the two braniacs are missing, Paul Sinha has revealed that it's unfortunately just a matter of "pure mathematics".

"To be perfectly honest with you, there's a spot for five Chasers," he told RadioTimes.com's exclusive live Q&A. "You can't stretch the format or have two people sat in the same seat for the final chase."

Referencing this year's Christmas Day theme, he added: "I suppose if we did Through the Looking Glass, we could have had Tweedledum and Tweedledee in the seat at the end."

When asked whether the Chasers decide amongst themselves as to who won't take part in the Christmas episodes, Sinha said: "Oh good lord, no. Whatever the opposite to that is, is the answer. We do as we're told. This must be stressed again and again and again. We are very, very professional people who told what we're told."

His co-star Darragh Ennis added: "We are all egotistical but in quiz terms, what the producers say goes. So we get told who's going to do them, that's how it is. I missed the fancy dress special last year because I was the odd one out. That's just what happens."

Meanwhile, Sinha said that his standard costume on The Chase is "glamorous enough as it is" so missing the Boxing Day special wasn't a big deal.

"I didn't need the glamour episode as much as the other Chasers. That's the logic that I'm using and I'm going to stick with it."

Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll, TV medic Dr Zoe Williams, Coronation Street's Sair Khan and singer Charlotte Church will be taking on The Chase on Christmas Day, while 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins are going up against the Chasers the following afternoon.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas specials air on Sunday 25th and Monday 26th December at 5pm on ITV. Check out what else to watch this festive season with RadioTimes.com's Christmas TV 2022 guide.

