RadioTimes.com 's Entertainment and Factual Writer Lauren Morris will be joined by Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan, Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha and Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis for a 45-minute chat to talk all things The Chase in the run-up to Christmas.

With The Chase returning to our screens for two specials this Christmas, RadioTimes.com will be holding a virtual Q&A with the Chasers on Monday 19th December ahead of the festive episodes.

The live Q&A will begin at 7pm (GMT) on both the Radio Times Facebook page and the Radio Times YouTube channel.

Throughout the livestream, Jenny, Paul and Darragh will be teasing the upcoming festive specials – set to air on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on ITV – while also taking questions from fans, who can pop them in the livestream's comment section.

Paul Sinha as The White Rabbit in The Chase Christmas Special. ITV

The Chasers will be dressing up on Christmas Day this year, with the upcoming episode taking on an Alice in Wonderland theme as they team up against another round of celebrity contestants.

Dressed as the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and Alice herself, they'll be taking on Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll, TV medic Dr Zoe Williams, Coronation Street's Sair Khan and singer Charlotte Church.

Meanwhile, on Boxing Day, the quiz whizzes are going for glam as they go up against 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas specials air on Sunday 25th and Monday 26th December at 5pm on ITV. Check out what else to watch this festive season with RadioTimes.com's Christmas TV 2022 guide.

