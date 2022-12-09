RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the Chasers' Christmas costumes, themed around Alice in Wonderland this year, with Mark Labbett taking on the titular character with a blonde wig, blue dress and a tiny bit of blush.

With the festive season now upon us, fans of The Chase can now officially look forward to the ITV quiz show's upcoming Christmas special – and if the Chasers' outrageous outfits are anything to go by, viewers will be left grinning like a Cheshire cat.

Meanwhile, Anne Hegerty is embracing her dark side by dressing up as The Queen of Hearts, complete with a fittingly rouge frock, a big curly wig and golden crown – but will she dominate the celebrity contestants in this game of chess?

Mark Labbett as Alice in Wonderland on The Chase Christmas Special. ITV

The rest of the Chasers will be embracing the Lewis Carroll story as well, with Shaun Wallace donning a fur coat and huge grin as the Cheshire Cat, while Paul Sinha looks smart as the White Rabbit – but let's hope he won't be late for the very important date!

Joining the group of quiz whizzes is Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, who is dressed as The Mad Hatter, complete with the titular top hat, funky trousers and an eccentric waistcoat and blazer.

Shaun Wallace as the Cheshire Cat on The Chase. ITV

While Jenny Ryan won't be taking part in The Chase's Christmas Day special, she will be appearing in The Chase's second episode on Boxing Day – which is glamour themed – swapping in for Paul Sinha.

Hoping to take on the Chasers on 25th December is Mrs Brown's Boys star Danny O'Carroll, TV medic Zoe Williams, Coronation Street's Sair Khan and singer Charlotte Church.

Anne Hegerty as The Queen of Hearts. ITV

The following day will see 'Allo 'Allo's Vicki Michelle, TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox and Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins, who'll also be playing for charity against The Chasers, and who'll be in their glad rags on Boxing Day.

Bradley Walsh will be back to host the two upcoming festive specials following last year's Christmas episode, which was themed around the Addams Family.

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special airs on Sunday 25th December at 5pm on ITV. Check out what else to watch this festive season with RadioTimes.com's Christmas TV 2022 guide.

