Tonight's episode saw Lord Sugar task the contestants with developing their own canine cuisine, complete with branding, packaging and a signature dish – but who earned their boardroom pedigree and who ended up in the dog house?

We're slowly inching towards the 2023 final of The Apprentice and the iconic interview stage, however this week saw six candidates become five as they entered the world of dog food – and for one particular contestant, it wasn't a walk in the park.

If you missed The Apprentice episode 10, then not to worry – we're here to fill you in with RadioTimes.com's latest recap video.

The episode began with Victoria Goulbourne joining Affinity after the team lost both Bradley Johnson and Avi Sharma in a brutal double elimination, and while she went up against Marnie Swindells to be Project Manager, Rochelle Anthony ultimately decided that the newbie was the right person for the job.

Over on Apex, Megan Hornby stepped up to lead the trio, deciding to make a dog food made up of insects – although she instructed Simba Rwambiwa and Dani Donovan not to "shout about" it when designing the packaging, which unsurprisingly resulted in some mixed messaging.

While Victoria's team considered going with an insect protein for their product, they decided on going for gourmet food, with Rochelle heading off to the kitchen to come up with a concoction while Victoria and Marnie designed the Chef Barking brand.

For Apex, it was Megan in the kitchen, with the café owner tipping in potato, sweet potato, a small percentage of insects and gravy into her Sunday dinner-inspired brand. It wasn't going as smoothly on the design side, with Dani and Simba bickering over what to include on the packaging for Pro-Paw and emphasising the protein-rich nature of the food. The only problem was that it actually wasn't very protein-rich at all.

Dani and Simba pitch their brand to a high street retailer. BBC

Whilst pitching to Waitrose, the team received unfavourable feedback about the packaging, the product's texture and the fact that the formula was mainly potato and gravy.

As for Affinity, Waitrose wasn't convinced that Chef Barking was a premium dog food brand due to the low amount of meat in the product – and questioned why they claimed it had been "designed by dogs" when it very much hadn't.

Next up was PetsAtHome, which wasn't impressed with either brand but Pro-Paw more so, with one of the panel describing the formula as "messy and wet". Appetising!

Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar broke down each team's performance, and it was Affinity that ended up as top dog, receiving 1,000 orders compared to zero orders for Pro-Paw.

Unfortunately for Simba, Dani and Megan, Lord Sugar's bark was as scathing as his bite and he didn't hold back, criticising Megan's unclear instructions, Dani's poor listening skills and the fact that Simba "doesn't say anything worth listening to".

However, he ultimately decides to fire Simba at this stage of the competition, leaving just five candidates in the process.

The Apprentice continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Thursday at 9pm.

