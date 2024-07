Here's everything you need to know...

What time is The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins on TV?

The All New Monty 2019 airs in two 90-minute episodes on consecutive days in May 2019. The men's show, entitled The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins, aired on Monday 6th May at 9pm.

The women's show, The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins, will air the following evening – Tuesday 7 May at 9pm, both on ITV.

Which female and male celebrities are stripping off in The All New Monty 2019?

The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins

The female line-up features Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, EastEnders actress Laurie Brett, So Solid Crew’s Lisa Maffia, Towie’s Danielle Armstrong, and Benidorm’s Crissy Rock, as well as All New Monty veterans Coleen Nolan and Victoria Derbyshire.

Here's Armstrong reflecting on losing her best friend, Sammy, to breast cancer last year, explaining how her death has led her to raise awareness of the illness:

"It’s so, so important for girls all ages to check their breasts,” she told the programme.

The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins

Love Island winner Jack Fincham, Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, I’m a Celebrity winner Joe Pasquale, snooker legend Willie Thorne, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Dancing on Ice star Matt Evers and footballer Jason Cundy were the eight men baring all for this year's show.

And it seems the boys were keen to be at their best when they stripped off in front of the live audience, with Fincham, Pasquale and Cundy heading to a beauty salon and getting 'boyzilians'.

Who is leading each Real Full Monty team?

Choreographer Ashley Banjo and Pointless star Alexander Armstrong were back once again to lead the men, while Victoria Derbyshire and Coleen Nolan will be leading the women.

What is The All New Monty in aid of?

It's all very well a roster of celebrities stripping off on telly – but why?

The All New Monty sees famous faces bare all and perform a strip-tease to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body.

In the men's show, the celebs promote regular checks for testicular and prostate cancer.

And in the women's, the ladies encourage women to check their breasts, keep to their cervical smear appointments and be more health aware.

Who has taken part in The Real Full Monty in previous years?

In 2018, TOWIE's James Argent, chef Ainsley Harriott, The Wanted's Tom Parker, former EastEnders actor John Partridge, ex-footballer John Hartson, presenter Jeff Brazier and former rugby pro Ugo Money were the male celebs to bare all.

They competed against broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, TOWIE's Megan McKenna, Loose Woman Coleen Nolan, Liberty X's Michelle Heaton, presenter Sarah-Jayne Crawford, and actresses Helen Lederer, Sally Dexter and Ruth Madoc in the female line-up.

The first year of the show, in 2017, featured only men stripping, with the original line-up made up of:

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong

Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules

Ex-Olympic swimmer Mark Foster

Ballet dancer Wayne Sleep

Emmerdale actor Matthew Wolfenden

McFly drummer Harry Judd

Presenter Dom Littlewood

TOWIE's Elliot Wright

Has The All New Monty won any awards?

The show was nominated for a Bafta in the Reality & Constructed Factual category in 2018 but lost out to Love Island.

How much money has The All New Monty raised?

The show's primary aim is to raise awareness, not charitable donations, however there was a backlash in 2018 after it was reported that the celebs were paid £10,000 each to strip off, while the show made just over £4,000 for charity.

Charities supported last year included Breast Cancer Care, Breast Cancer Now, CoppaFeel! and Prostate Cancer UK.

What is The Full Monty film?

The All New Monty is a tribute to the 1997 movie The Full Monty, which followed a group of unemployed men from Sheffield who stripped and danced to raise money.

Starring Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, William Snape, Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber and Hugo Speer, the movie became a smash hit and has been adapted into musicals and plays in the years since.

The movie's most famous scene features the men strutting their stuff to Tom Jones' You Can Leave Your Hat On.

We'll just leave this here...