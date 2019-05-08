Meet the male celebrities stripping off for The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins
Love Island's Jack Fincham and Strictly's Gorka Marquez lead the line this year
Published: Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at 8:27 am
Jason Cundy
Age: 49
Why is Jason Cundy famous? For playing professional football for Chelsea FC, Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur. He has since presented The Sports Bar on TalkSport and regularly commentates on Chelsea TV. The ex-sportsman was married to model Lizzie Cundy from 1994 to 2012 – the former couple have two children together.
The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins airs on Monday 6th May at 9pm on ITV
