The 2018 line-up for The Real Full Monty Live (ITV)

Also joining Navratilova, Barton Hanson and Brett will be So Solid Crew's Lisa Maffia, Towie's Danielle Armstrong, and Benidorm's Crissy Rock. They will be helped along the way by "full monty" veterans Coleen Nolan, Victoria Derbyshire and Ashley Banjo.

ITV says: "This year Coleen and Victoria are determined that their women, for all of whom women’s cancers are close to their hearts, will make Ladies Night bigger and better than ever before and are planning to out-dance and out-perform the men to prove She Who Bares, Wins!"

Each celebrity will be asked to lay their bodies (and emotions) bare for an important cause: to encourage women to examine their breasts, have regular cervical smear checks and be more aware of their health.

Nolan said: "I can't quite believe I'm putting myself through this again! But the response last year from millions of women feeling empowered to check themselves was so incredible that I’m absolutely thrilled to be back leading our new line-up of fabulous ladies help break down barriers and get women talking about health checks.

"Having seen first-hand how critical finding cancer early can be, I really hope we can reach and encourage as many women as possible to check their breasts as last time, which ultimately can save lives.”

Derbyshire added: “I’m so, so proud of how many women took on board our message of checking themselves after last year’s show that I’m totally thrilled to be part of it again.”