Heading down to a beauty salon, the trio nervously ask to be waxed “in certain areas” – and are shocked to learn about the different styles they can have…down there.

Watch the preview clip below

When Fincham asks to have a moustache-shaped patch above the all-important area in a similar style to fellow stripper Willie Thorne, one beautician tells them all about “the boyzilian” – the male version of the famous female Brazilian wax.

More like this

Signing up for three boyzilians, the waxing virgins' giggling quickly turns to screams as they prepare for their full back, sack and crack wax.

“I thought this might be fun, but it’s not,” a red-faced Pasquale says. “I’m laughing, but not for the right reasons.”

The threesome will be joined on stage by Thorne, as well as Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice’s Matt Evers and Strictly star Gorka Marquez.

And it’s just not the boys baring their bits for good causes, with the show’s Ladies Night following the next day.

Love Island’s Megan Barton Hanson, alongside tennis star Martina Navratilova, EastEnders’ Laurie Brett, So Sold Crew’s Lisa Maffia, TOWIE’s Daniele Armstrong and Benidorm’s Crissy Rock will be taking part, alongside veterans Coleen Nolan and Victoria Derbyshire.

Advertisement

The All New Monty: Who Bares Wins airs Monday 6th May at 9pm. Ladies Night airs 7th May at the same time, both on ITV