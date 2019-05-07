Viewers praise "inspirational" The All New Monty as male celebrities strip off for cancer awareness
Jack Fincham, Joe Pasquale, Ashley Banjo were among the group baring all for a good cause
The All New Monty returned on Monday 6th May, with a star-studded slate of ballsy gents baring all in a bid to raise cancer awareness.
Set to a risqué routine choreographed by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, the line-up included Love Island’s Jack Fincham, comedian Joe Pasquale, former snooker player Willie Thorne, footballer Jason Cundy, Emmerdale’s Kelvin Fletcher, Crimewatch’s Rav Wilding, Dancing on Ice’s Matt Evers and Strictly star Gorka Marquez.
- When is The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins on TV?
- Meet the male celebrities stripping off for The All New Monty 2019: Who Bares Wins
- Meet the female celebrities stripping off for The All New Monty Ladies Night 2019: Who Bares Wins
In addition to more light-hearted moments (including several of the men opting for a "boyzilian”wax), the group also shared personal stories about family and friends who had had prostate and testicular cancer — including Pasquale's tribute to his late father, and Thorne's own diagnosis in 2015 — before hearing from members of the public who have or have had the disease.
Viewers praised the men's candour and the show's "inspirational" message and finale.
"Absolutely amazing watching
#AllNewMonty. So heartwarming. What an amazing yet inspirational way of getting guys to get checked," one viewer wrote on Twitter.
More like this
Meanwhile, a new group of female stars are set to strip off for The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins 2019 on Tuesday 7th May in order to raise awareness for women’s cancers.