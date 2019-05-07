In addition to more light-hearted moments (including several of the men opting for a "boyzilian”wax), the group also shared personal stories about family and friends who had had prostate and testicular cancer — including Pasquale's tribute to his late father, and Thorne's own diagnosis in 2015 — before hearing from members of the public who have or have had the disease.

Viewers praised the men's candour and the show's "inspirational" message and finale.

"Absolutely amazing watching # AllNewMonty. So heartwarming. What an amazing yet inspirational way of getting guys to get checked," one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a new group of female stars are set to strip off for The All New Monty Ladies Night: Who Bares Wins 2019 on Tuesday 7th May in order to raise awareness for women’s cancers.

