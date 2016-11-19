X Factor Movie Night song choices revealed
Someone roll the credits already
Published: Saturday, 19 November 2016 at 5:47 pm
It’s movie night on this Saturday’s X Factor, so spit out your popcorn and start tuning up.
• Matt Terry: ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ - Sam Smith (from Spectre)
• Ryan Lawrie: ‘Jailhouse Rock’ - Elvis Presley (from Jailhouse Rock)
• Emily Middlemas: ‘It Must Have Been Love’ - Roxette (from Pretty Woman)
• Saara Aalto: ‘My Heart Will Go On’ - Celine Dion (from Titanic)
• Honey G: ‘It’s Like That’ - Jason Nevins (from The Keith Lemon Movie) & ‘Getting Jiggy With It’ - Will Smith (from Last Days Of Disco)
• 5 After Midnight: ‘Try A Little Tenderness’ - Otis Redding (from The Commitments)
A few notes:
- Wow did Matt Terry get unlucky when it comes to Bond themes. Let’s get some Wings up in here!
- Jailhouse Rock is, obviously, from Jailhouse Rock, but in my heart it will always be a Blues Brothers song.
- Honey G is officially out of Will Smith films. Why didn’t she just choose that rubbish Biggie biopic and be done with it? The Keith Lemon Movie? Seriously?
- Anything that reminds me The Commitments exists is alright my me.
Looking forward to Saturday!
The X Factor is shown Saturday, 8pm on ITV1
