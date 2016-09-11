There was another change on the panel, too.

Mel B was back

Tell you what Simon Cowell wanted, what he really wanted... well Ginger Spice, as it goes. Joking he'd wanted the 'fun one' his digs with the former judge weren't over moaning Mel B's bill was too high. But, despite the dent to his wallet he had her step in to replace an absent Nicole Scherzinger. To the point as ever, Mel B joked it wasn't really all that worth it after the questionable auditions in London.

As for tonight, well Mr Cowell seems to forget which show he's on, turning his back to the audition room much like rival singing contest The Voice.

More like this

Wrong show Simon?

"Just pretend you're on a different show," Sharon Osbourne teases when the boss gets a fit of the giggles and has to turn around to give the singer a chance to finish her audition. The Voice is still looking for coaches, perhaps this was his own audition?

Ex-Factor

There are more familiar faces among the auditions tonight. Anelisa Lamola returns nine years after her first X Factor audition. She wants to sing for a living. Oh, and become best friends with Beyoncé. With vocals like these it might just happen.

...The Brooks are back

Returning too are The Brooks twins. They made it to Louis Walsh's Judges' Houses in 2014 (bagging a trip to Bermuda in the process). The Irish music manager told them they'd be better in a couple of years, so here they are, to years later ready to impress again.

Advertisement

So what time is it on?

See The X Factor tonight at 8:00pm on ITV