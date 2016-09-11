What time is X Factor on tonight?
More familiar faces return to X Factor tonight as Simon Cowell seems to forget which show he's on...
X Factor was all a little bit weird on Saturday night, with a spate of auditions coming from those filmed late into the night.
There was a guy with a sparkly finger cover, a song about plastic surgery and there was a completely different person sat on the panel after Louis Walsh got booted off in favour of a contestant who fancied 'giving it a go'.
There was another change on the panel, too.
Mel B was back
Tell you what Simon Cowell wanted, what he really wanted... well Ginger Spice, as it goes. Joking he'd wanted the 'fun one' his digs with the former judge weren't over moaning Mel B's bill was too high. But, despite the dent to his wallet he had her step in to replace an absent Nicole Scherzinger. To the point as ever, Mel B joked it wasn't really all that worth it after the questionable auditions in London.
As for tonight, well Mr Cowell seems to forget which show he's on, turning his back to the audition room much like rival singing contest The Voice.
Wrong show Simon?
"Just pretend you're on a different show," Sharon Osbourne teases when the boss gets a fit of the giggles and has to turn around to give the singer a chance to finish her audition. The Voice is still looking for coaches, perhaps this was his own audition?
Ex-Factor
There are more familiar faces among the auditions tonight. Anelisa Lamola returns nine years after her first X Factor audition. She wants to sing for a living. Oh, and become best friends with Beyoncé. With vocals like these it might just happen.
...The Brooks are back
Returning too are The Brooks twins. They made it to Louis Walsh's Judges' Houses in 2014 (bagging a trip to Bermuda in the process). The Irish music manager told them they'd be better in a couple of years, so here they are, to years later ready to impress again.