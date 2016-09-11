Well, it seems they took the Irish music manager's words to heart, returning two years on with hopes of reaching the live shows.

Now 17 the lads say they've been "working hard, gigging and building confidence" and are "glad to be back".

Ahead of their audition airing the pair have come under scrutiny after a report in The Mirror said that they are managed by pop star, and pal of Simon Cowell, Sinitta and have been receiving preferential treatment as a result.

More like this

Josh recently told the Daily Star: “Just because we are friends with Sinitta does not mean we are getting any extra treatment.”

"All acts are auditioned on the merit of their performances and nothing else," a spokesperson for X Factor has said.

RadioTimes.com has contacted reps for both Sinitta and The Brooks for comment.

Advertisement

See The X Factor tonight at 8:00pm on ITV