The Brooks return to X Factor with "unfinished business"
Twins Josh and Kyle made it to Louis Walsh's Judges' Houses in 2014 but failed to make the live shows
Twins Josh and Kyle Brooks return to X Factor tonight saying they have "unfinished business" after failing to reach the live shows in 2014.
The duo - who perform as The Brooks - hail from Cardiff and got as far as Louis Walsh's Judges' Houses in Bermuda during the 11th series. Despite being impressed by them, the judge didn't take them through to the next stage. He told them that "in a year or two you'll be incredible".
Well, it seems they took the Irish music manager's words to heart, returning two years on with hopes of reaching the live shows.
Now 17 the lads say they've been "working hard, gigging and building confidence" and are "glad to be back".
Ahead of their audition airing the pair have come under scrutiny after a report in The Mirror said that they are managed by pop star, and pal of Simon Cowell, Sinitta and have been receiving preferential treatment as a result.
Josh recently told the Daily Star: “Just because we are friends with Sinitta does not mean we are getting any extra treatment.”
"All acts are auditioned on the merit of their performances and nothing else," a spokesperson for X Factor has said.
RadioTimes.com has contacted reps for both Sinitta and The Brooks for comment.
See The X Factor tonight at 8:00pm on ITV