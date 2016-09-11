Nobody's ever said this show is trying to be highbrow, have they?

"Pretend you're on another talent show," Sharon Osbourne teases as Cowell is forced to spin his chair around to give the contestant enough time to belt out Sam Smith's Bond theme Writing's On The Wall.

He's got no big red button to push, so we'll have to wait and see if he's got nice things to say when she's finished singing.

But hey, with only will.i.am confirmed as a coach for next year's debut series of The Voice on ITV, perhaps they might want to think about tempting Cowell over...

The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV