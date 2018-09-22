Viewers couldn't be happier Strictly Come Dancing is back on TV
The countdown to Christmas has begun!
Published: Saturday, 22 September 2018 at 6:50 pm
15 celebs are paired with a host of professional dancers and sequins and sparkle are flying around the dance floor once more: Strictly Come Dancing is back on the box!
Advertisement
Meet the couples...
And viewers couldn’t be happier with the return of BBC’s entertainment extravaganza...
Although this means that Autumn has officially arrived…
And the return of some of Craig Revel Horwood’s nastier comments…
For many, the show’s comeback kick-started the official countdown to Christmas...
Advertisement
And we're all here for it
Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement