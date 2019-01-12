The dancing dads from Crewe gave their all with a varied and vibrant routine to Macklemore’s Can’t Hold Us and Rude Boy by Rihanna, which saw them easily achieve 75 per cent of the audiences’ vote and earning high praise from the Dance Captains.

Glee star Matthew Morrison told the troupe of fathers, “When you become a dad, people think you lose your cool, but you are proving that is not true. It’s such an amazing thing.”

Meanwhile, Cheryl added she felt “touched” by seeing how emotional some of the team got when they managed to get through to the next stage.

“You could see how much work and effort you’d put in and it really touched me how much it means to all of you,” she said.

Yet despite being relatively new to the dance scene, having only been formed in late 2017, Dynamic Dads have already made quite the name for themselves by performing at high profile events.

The dance troupe, headed up by karate teacher and owner of the Glasheen Academy Damien Glasheen, previously entered the British Dance Organisation championships held in Birmingham and Manchester – and took the crown on both occasions, seeing them enter the national stages in March last year.

They also performed on the main stage at Solihull’s Dancefest in August last year, in a line-up which also featured Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity – and The Greatest Dancer judge Jordan Banjo.

The Dynamic Dads dance troupe met all of Diversity briefly after performing.

Speaking about why he decided to start up Dynamic Dads, leader Glasheen explained to So Cheshire, “My idea about starting a dads’ team just began when I wanted to prove to my 13 year old daughter, Kya, that you can do anything if you put your mind to it.

“I was determined to get a group of dads dancing and see them enter competitions and win.

“I was surprised but so delighted to have won the two competitions that we've entered so far!”

The Dynamic Dads have now gone on to the Callback stages of the competition, but will any of the Dance Captains choose to take them on to the live shows?

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturdays at 8.10pm on BBC1